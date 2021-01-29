Telemus Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Telemus Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 857 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $6,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 15,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic grew its holdings in Celanese by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 18,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Celanese by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 46,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after buying an additional 7,771 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 499,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 9,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 9,988 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,993,000. Institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CE. TheStreet raised shares of Celanese from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Celanese from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Celanese from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Celanese from $130.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.60.

Shares of NYSE:CE traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $121.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,708. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.70 and a fifty-two week high of $140.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.37. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. Celanese’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.02%.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.49, for a total transaction of $103,117.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,971 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,832.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

