Telemus Capital LLC Acquires 43,532 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 42.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,532 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust worth $2,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CEF. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 146,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 163.6% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 2.3% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 43,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 14,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 101,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CEF traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.96. 51,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,196. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $11.95 and a 52 week high of $21.47.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in commodity markets. It invests in London Good Delivery physical gold and silver bullion. The fund was formerly known as Central Fund of Canada Limited. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust was formed on October 26, 2017 and is domiciled in Canada.

