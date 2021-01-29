Telemus Capital LLC Acquires 187 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $4,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 159.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 79,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,230,000 after acquiring an additional 48,785 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $309,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total value of $214,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,668,092.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ROP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $416.90.

ROP stock traded down $25.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $397.80. 30,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,834. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $422.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $415.59. The stock has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $240.00 and a fifty-two week high of $455.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.24%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

