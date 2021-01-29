Telefónica, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TEFOF) Short Interest Down 85.5% in January

Telefónica, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TEFOF) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 550,000 shares, a drop of 85.5% from the December 31st total of 3,786,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.2 days.

OTCMKTS TEFOF traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.52. 221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,492. Telefónica has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $7.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.02.

About Telefónica

TelefÃ³nica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data, Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, trunking, and paging services. Its fixed telecommunication services include PSTN lines; ISDN accesses; public telephone services; local, domestic, and international long-distance and fixed-to-mobile communications; corporate communications; supplementary and business oriented value-added; video telephony; intelligent network; and telephony information services.

