Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Announces Earnings Results

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $809.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.06 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

TDY opened at $367.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $382.68 and its 200-day moving average is $344.94. The stock has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Teledyne Technologies has a twelve month low of $195.34 and a twelve month high of $398.68.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $331.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teledyne Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.33.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

