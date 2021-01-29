Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Short Interest Up 1,533.3% in January

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 1,533.3% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

TLTZY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Redburn Partners raised Tele2 AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a report on Monday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tele2 AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

Shares of Tele2 AB (publ) stock opened at $6.85 on Friday. Tele2 AB has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $8.01. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.70 and a 200-day moving average of $6.72.

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, and messaging services, as well as value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services.

