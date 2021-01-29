TechPrecision Co. (OTCMKTS:TPCS) Short Interest Down 73.4% in January

TechPrecision Co. (OTCMKTS:TPCS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 73.4% from the December 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS TPCS traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $1.33. The company had a trading volume of 101,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,287. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.32 and its 200-day moving average is $1.26. The stock has a market cap of $39.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.00 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. TechPrecision has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $1.69.

TechPrecision (OTCMKTS:TPCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.71 million during the quarter. TechPrecision had a negative return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 0.70%.

TechPrecision Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision, large-scale fabricated, and machined metal structural components and systems primarily in the United States. It offers custom components for ships and submarines, aerospace equipment, nuclear power plants, and large scale medical systems.

