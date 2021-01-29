Technical Communications (NASDAQ:TCCO) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.83

Technical Communications Co. (NASDAQ:TCCO) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.83 and traded as high as $3.83. Technical Communications shares last traded at $3.43, with a volume of 168,601 shares.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 million, a PE ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 2.04.

Technical Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:TCCO)

Technical Communications Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells communications security devices, systems, and services worldwide. The company primarily provides video, data, fax, and voice networks. Its products include government systems, such as CSD 3324 SE secure telephone, fax and data system; CSD 3324 SP telephone and fax system; DSD 72A-SP military bulk ciphering system; and DSP 9000 radio encryption system, as well as the HSE 6000 squad radio headset and telephone encryptor for public safety special operations, land mobile radio applications, and for military applications.

