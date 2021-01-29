TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of TeamViewer in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Get TeamViewer alerts:

OTCMKTS:TMVWY traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.12. 23,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,238. TeamViewer has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $30.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.21.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company's products include TeamViewer that helps to remotely connect to desktop computers, mobile devices, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices from anywhere at any time; TeamViewer Tensor, a cloud-based enterprise connectivity platform, which enables large-scale IT management framework deployments; TeamViewer Pilot that enhances remote support with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly connect, monitor, and operate machines and devices securely from anywhere.

Further Reading: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for TeamViewer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeamViewer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.