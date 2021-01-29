TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Price Target Raised to $130.00

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) had its target price lifted by Oppenheimer from $114.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for TE Connectivity’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

TEL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $109.62.

NYSE TEL opened at $119.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.99. TE Connectivity has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $131.97. The stock has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 13,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.21, for a total transaction of $1,536,848.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,700,600.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 13,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,643,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,117,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 199,988 shares of company stock valued at $22,411,150 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 5,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 10,652 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 59.8% in the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

