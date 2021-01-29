TD Securities Boosts TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) (TSE:TFII) Price Target to C$100.00

TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) (TSE:TFII) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$78.00 to C$100.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$48.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$85.00 to C$103.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$80.00 to C$109.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$90.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Laurentian increased their target price on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$75.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$97.77.

Shares of TFII opened at C$85.79 on Tuesday. TFI International Inc. has a 52 week low of C$23.21 and a 52 week high of C$98.75. The firm has a market cap of C$8.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$67.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$61.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.17.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

