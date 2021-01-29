TD Securities Boosts TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) (TSE:TFII) Price Target to C$100.00

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2021 // Comments off

TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) (TSE:TFII) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$78.00 to C$100.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$48.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$85.00 to C$103.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$80.00 to C$109.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$90.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Laurentian increased their target price on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$75.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$97.77.

Shares of TFII opened at C$85.79 on Tuesday. TFI International Inc. has a 52 week low of C$23.21 and a 52 week high of C$98.75. The firm has a market cap of C$8.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$67.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$61.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.17.

TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Further Reading: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Analyst Recommendations for TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) (TSE:TFII)

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.