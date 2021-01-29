TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) Price Target Raised to $45.00

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TCF. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of TCF Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded TCF Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded TCF Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. DA Davidson started coverage on TCF Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of TCF Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TCF Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Get TCF Financial alerts:

NASDAQ TCF opened at $39.86 on Wednesday. TCF Financial has a 12 month low of $16.96 and a 12 month high of $45.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 10.11%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TCF Financial will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in TCF Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TCF Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 249.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 511.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TCF Financial during the third quarter worth $82,000. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for TCF Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCF Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.