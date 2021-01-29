TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $4.05 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) in a report released on Tuesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.05 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.04. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $4.36 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on TRP. CIBC decreased their target price on TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) to C$65.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from C$81.00 to C$72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James decreased their target price on TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from C$68.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$73.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$68.35.

Shares of TRP stock opened at C$55.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$54.65 and its 200 day moving average price is C$57.77. TC Energy Co. has a 1-year low of C$47.05 and a 1-year high of C$76.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$52.52 billion and a PE ratio of 11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.88, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.92 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.08 billion.

In other TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) news, Senior Officer Donald R. Marchand purchased 1,000 shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$56.55 per share, with a total value of C$56,549.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$148,498.99. Also, Director Robert C. Jacobucci purchased 2,460 shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$51.85 per share, with a total value of C$127,553.71. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$329,773. In the last quarter, insiders bought 3,653 shares of company stock valued at $194,600.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

