Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.69.

A number of analysts recently commented on TNEYF shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from $1.25 to $1.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from $1.20 to $1.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from $1.50 to $2.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS TNEYF opened at $1.06 on Friday. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.75.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Alberta Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater in Alberta, as well as in the Veteran, Consort, and Esther area of southeast Alberta and North Hoosier, Milton, and Coleville area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons and Banff light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.