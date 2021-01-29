Tamar Securities LLC Sells 430 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Tamar Securities LLC lessened its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,765 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Natural Resources accounts for 1.2% of Tamar Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Tamar Securities LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 200.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,034.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 6,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total value of $782,399.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,352,363.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 5,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $617,050.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,367,285.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,567,819. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE PXD traded up $1.45 on Friday, hitting $124.05. 19,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,482,671. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $147.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a PE ratio of 120.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

PXD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. TD Securities raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $119.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $161.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.32.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

