Tamar Securities LLC Raises Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Tamar Securities LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Synopsys accounts for about 3.5% of Tamar Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Tamar Securities LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $6,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Synopsys by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 198.6% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 2,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.12, for a total transaction of $521,439.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,857,374.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Walske sold 9,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total value of $2,441,855.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,515.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,463 shares of company stock valued at $6,413,503 over the last ninety days. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SNPS traded down $1.05 on Friday, reaching $258.11. The company had a trading volume of 10,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,752. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $39.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.84, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $256.80 and its 200-day moving average is $224.35. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.90 and a 52 week high of $280.11.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho restated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $228.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Synopsys from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Synopsys from $223.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.86.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

