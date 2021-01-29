Tamar Securities LLC Buys 667 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Tamar Securities LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals comprises about 2.3% of Tamar Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Tamar Securities LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of REGN. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Mirova bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 76 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total value of $1,374,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,612.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.54, for a total transaction of $54,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,987,758.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,481,616. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on REGN. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. FIX raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $737.00 to $736.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $527.00 to $553.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $619.32.

NASDAQ:REGN traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $508.51. 17,798 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,015,567. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $328.13 and a 12-month high of $664.64. The company has a market cap of $54.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $501.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $560.19.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.52 by ($1.16). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 38.28%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.67 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

