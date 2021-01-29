Tamar Securities LLC Acquires New Shares in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Tamar Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at $335,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1,932.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MELI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Santander upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,980.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,585.35.

Shares of MELI traded down $55.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,788.83. The stock had a trading volume of 13,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,520. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,739.55 and its 200 day moving average is $1,338.79. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $422.22 and a 12-month high of $2,020.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $89.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11,528.84 and a beta of 1.63.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.75 million. MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.96) EPS. Research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

