TAKKT AG (TTK.F) (ETR:TTK) Stock Price Down 2%

TAKKT AG (TTK.F) (ETR:TTK)’s share price dropped 2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €10.74 ($12.64) and last traded at €10.78 ($12.68). Approximately 32,145 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 67,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at €11.00 ($12.94).

A number of analysts recently commented on TTK shares. Berenberg Bank set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of TAKKT AG (TTK.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Warburg Research set a €11.80 ($13.88) price objective on shares of TAKKT AG (TTK.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TAKKT AG (TTK.F) in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on TAKKT AG (TTK.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €12.83 ($15.09).

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €10.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is €10.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $707.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.80, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.55.

TAKKT AG operates as a B2B direct marketing company for business equipment in Europe and North America. The company operates in two segments, Omnichannel Commerce and Web-Focused Commerce. The Omnichannel Commerce segment offers pallet lifting trucks, universal cabinets, desk chairs, environmental cabinets, and containers to hazardous materials for transport, plant, warehouse, and office equipment; transport packaging solutions, such as collapsible boxes, package padding, shipping pallets, and stretch films; desk chairs, desks, conference tables, and furniture for reception areas that are used in automotive suppliers, service and retail companies, public institutions, government agencies, health care sector, schools, and churches; and serving platters and food baskets, as well as kitchen stoves and freezers.

