Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Earns Sell Rating from 140166

140166 reissued their sell rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $74.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TSM. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a sell rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $105.75.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $125.83 on Tuesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $42.70 and a 1-year high of $136.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $652.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.83.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 28.73%. Sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.3463 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.59%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 17,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 343,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,480,000 after purchasing an additional 60,938 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 250,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,360,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.