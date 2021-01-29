T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.50 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered T2 Biosystems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of T2 Biosystems from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on shares of T2 Biosystems from $1.65 to $2.60 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $2.50 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.57.

TTOO opened at $2.02 on Tuesday. T2 Biosystems has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $2.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.39. The company has a market cap of $298.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 million. Research analysts anticipate that T2 Biosystems will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 98,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in T2 Biosystems during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in T2 Biosystems in the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in T2 Biosystems during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance technology that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

