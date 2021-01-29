T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Trading Down 6.2%

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)’s stock price fell 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $122.45 and last traded at $123.27. 7,005,335 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the average session volume of 3,964,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.41.

A number of research firms have commented on TMUS. HSBC lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group set a $140.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Oppenheimer upgraded T-Mobile US from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.52.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $157.53 billion, a PE ratio of 42.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $19.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $1,320,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,660,835.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 5,020.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

