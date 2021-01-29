Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.39 EPS

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS.

SYF traded down $1.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.00. The company had a trading volume of 393,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,103,317. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.83. The company has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $40.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Compass Point raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays raised Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $31.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.94.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

Recommended Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.