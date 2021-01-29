Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Trading Down 7.7%

Shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) fell 7.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.20 and last traded at $5.31. 666,475 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 805,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.95.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $234.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.21.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $68.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.79 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a positive return on equity of 24.27% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,274,204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,856,000 after acquiring an additional 48,470 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 7.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 910,185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 65,351 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 286,079 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 16.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 218,123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 30,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 118.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 195,279 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 105,855 shares during the last quarter. 42.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNCR)

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of Things (IoT) platforms, products, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include digital experience management platform as a service, which includes digital journey creation and journey design products that use analytics that power digital advisor products for IT and business channel owners; and cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content.

