Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC) Shares Down 5.3%

Synacor, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNC)’s stock price was down 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.65 and last traded at $1.70. Approximately 569,431 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 194% from the average daily volume of 193,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Synacor from $1.65 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.22 million, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 0.63.

Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Synacor had a negative net margin of 14.55% and a negative return on equity of 21.40%. The business had revenue of $18.53 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Synacor stock. Nottingham Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synacor, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,988 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Synacor Company Profile (NASDAQ:SYNC)

Synacor, Inc, a digital technology company, provides email and collaboration software, cloud-based identity management platforms, managed web and mobile portals, and advertising solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software & Services, and Portal & Advertising.

