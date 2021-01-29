Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SSREY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Swiss Re from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Monday. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a hold rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.00.

Get Swiss Re alerts:

Swiss Re stock opened at $22.83 on Thursday. Swiss Re has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $29.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.04. The company has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a PE ratio of 38.05 and a beta of 0.82.

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, and Life Capital. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment underwrites property reinsurance, including credit and surety, engineering, aviation, marine, agriculture, and retakaful; and casualty reinsurance, such as liability, motor, worker's compensation, personal accident, management and professional liability, and cyber.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.