Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Upgraded to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SWMAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Swedish Match AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.00.
Shares of SWMAY stock opened at $38.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.18. Swedish Match AB has a 12 month low of $23.86 and a 12 month high of $41.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30.
About Swedish Match AB (publ)
Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. The company provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, GÃ¶teborgs RapÃ©, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, ZYN, G.3, G.4, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.
Recommended Story: What is a stock split?
Receive News & Ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.