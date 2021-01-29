Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Upgraded to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SWMAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Swedish Match AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of SWMAY stock opened at $38.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.18. Swedish Match AB has a 12 month low of $23.86 and a 12 month high of $41.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30.

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 72.37% and a net margin of 26.30%. The firm had revenue of $496.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Swedish Match AB will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. The company provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, GÃ¶teborgs RapÃ©, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, ZYN, G.3, G.4, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

