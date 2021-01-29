Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Short Interest Update

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 77.4% from the December 31st total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SWDBY traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.06. 22,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,743. The company has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.11. Swedbank AB has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $19.89.

SWDBY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Swedbank AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private, corporate, and organizational customers. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings, salary, and current accounts; private residential and corporate lending; leasing, factoring, and financing services; consumer, mortgage, acquisition and project, export, and marine financing; mutual funds; and asset management, and life insurance and pension services.

