Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Short Interest Update

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 77.4% from the December 31st total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SWDBY traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.06. 22,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,743. The company has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.11. Swedbank AB has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $19.89.

SWDBY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Swedbank AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private, corporate, and organizational customers. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings, salary, and current accounts; private residential and corporate lending; leasing, factoring, and financing services; consumer, mortgage, acquisition and project, export, and marine financing; mutual funds; and asset management, and life insurance and pension services.

