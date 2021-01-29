S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.65

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.65 and traded as high as $3.64. S&W Seed shares last traded at $3.49, with a volume of 120,861 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of S&W Seed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $116.85 million, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.17 and its 200-day moving average is $2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $13.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 million. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 25.28% and a negative net margin of 27.01%. On average, research analysts expect that S&W Seed will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Mfp Partners Lp purchased 42,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.30 per share, for a total transaction of $98,656.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 53,468 shares of company stock valued at $123,967 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in S&W Seed stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. 75.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW)

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

