S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $15.50 Million

Analysts expect S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) to report sales of $15.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for S&W Seed’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.00 million. S&W Seed reported sales of $12.35 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&W Seed will report full year sales of $91.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $91.36 million to $92.16 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $88.50 million, with estimates ranging from $87.00 million to $90.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover S&W Seed.

Get S&W Seed alerts:

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 25.28% and a negative net margin of 27.01%. The company had revenue of $13.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded S&W Seed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

In other S&W Seed news, major shareholder Mfp Partners Lp acquired 42,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.30 per share, for a total transaction of $98,656.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 53,468 shares of company stock worth $123,967 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in S&W Seed stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

SANW traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.49. 120,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.49. S&W Seed has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $4.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.85 million, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.65.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

Read More: Float

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on S&W Seed (SANW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for S&W Seed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&W Seed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.