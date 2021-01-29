SVB Leerink Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUP.TO) (TSE:AUP)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUP.TO) (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUP.TO) in a report released on Tuesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.14) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.15). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUP.TO)’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUP.TO) alerts:

Separately, Bloom Burton cut shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUP.TO) from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUP.TO) stock opened at C$21.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 17.23 and a quick ratio of 16.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.52. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of C$14.38 and a one year high of C$27.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.90.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUP.TO) (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.29) by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$0.08 million.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUP.TO)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases in the United States and China. It is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

Featured Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUP.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUP.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.