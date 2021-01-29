SVB Leerink Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Inogen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 25th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now anticipates that the medical technology company will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.13). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Inogen’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.58) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Inogen had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $74.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also commented on INGN. KeyCorp upgraded Inogen from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.80.

Shares of Inogen stock opened at $48.89 on Wednesday. Inogen has a one year low of $26.57 and a one year high of $55.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.29 and its 200 day moving average is $34.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -543.16 and a beta of 1.05.

In other news, EVP Brenton Taylor sold 11,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $514,714.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,158,692.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 8,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $349,472.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,442.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,732 shares of company stock worth $2,512,920. Corporate insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Inogen by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Inogen by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,031 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Inogen by 205.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,602 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of Inogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Inogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 95.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

