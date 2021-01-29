SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target Increased to $425.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $390.00 to $425.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 5.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SIVB. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $440.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $440.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $555.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.93.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $451.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $408.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $127.39 and a 12 month high of $497.85.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. Equities research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.12, for a total value of $75,640.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,012 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,741.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.17, for a total value of $75,681.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,502,141.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,896 shares of company stock valued at $2,571,239. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the second quarter worth $44,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the third quarter worth $809,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 136.3% in the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 134,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,291,000 after acquiring an additional 77,403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.