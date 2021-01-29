Sutro Biopharma, Inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $3.97 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:STRO)

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) – Truist Securiti issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for Sutro Biopharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 28th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Goonewardene expects that the company will post earnings of $3.97 per share for the year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Sutro Biopharma from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Truist lifted their target price on Sutro Biopharma from $24.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sutro Biopharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.36.

Shares of NASDAQ STRO traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.70. 2,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,473. The company has a market cap of $876.31 million, a PE ratio of -247.78 and a beta of 0.80. Sutro Biopharma has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $28.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.77 and a current ratio of 9.77.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $17.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 27.60%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in Sutro Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth about $7,992,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Sutro Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Sutro Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the third quarter worth about $512,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 55.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 13,925 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sutro Biopharma news, insider Trevor Hallam sold 2,393 shares of Sutro Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $40,704.93. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,930 shares of company stock worth $407,025. Insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

