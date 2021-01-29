SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from SuRo Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

NASDAQ:SSSS opened at $14.80 on Friday. SuRo Capital has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $15.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $294.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.93.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $0.41 million during the quarter. SuRo Capital had a negative return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 1,249.39%.

In other SuRo Capital news, CEO Mark D. Klein acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.81 per share, for a total transaction of $735,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,518.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Mark D. Klein acquired 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.96 per share, for a total transaction of $42,560.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,636.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 98,434 shares of company stock valued at $977,123 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research increased their price target on SuRo Capital from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

SuRo Capital Company Profile

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

