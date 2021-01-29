SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from SuRo Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.
NASDAQ:SSSS opened at $14.80 on Friday. SuRo Capital has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $15.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $294.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.93.
SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $0.41 million during the quarter. SuRo Capital had a negative return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 1,249.39%.
Separately, Barrington Research increased their price target on SuRo Capital from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.
SuRo Capital Company Profile
Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.
