Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Shares Purchased by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,288 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SUPN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 250.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,540 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 11,369 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Gregory S. Patrick sold 5,000 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,649. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Stefan K.F. Schwabe sold 46,347 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $1,024,268.70. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 49,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,529.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,000 shares of company stock worth $2,312,660 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SUPN opened at $30.16 on Friday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.12 and a 52-week high of $31.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.07 and a 200-day moving average of $22.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $155.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.76 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in neurology and psychiatry in the United States. The company offers Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and in children 6 to 17 years of age; and Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate, which is used for the prophylaxis of migraine headache, as well as for the treatment of epilepsy.

