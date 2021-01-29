Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) Trading Up 5.5%

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS)’s stock price was up 5.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.70 and last traded at $2.51. Approximately 1,201,439 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 1,485,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.67.

The company has a market cap of $45.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.03.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNSS)

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted inhibitors for the treatment of hematologic and solid cancers. Its lead product candidate is vecabrutinib, a non-covalent inhibitor of Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK), which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia, mantle cell lymphoma, and other B-cell malignancies.

