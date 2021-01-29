Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 86.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.38.

Shares of NYSE SU traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.18. The company had a trading volume of 144,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,205,580. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.51. The stock has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.42, a P/E/G ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.71. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $31.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Suncor Energy had a negative net margin of 23.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. Analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy during the third quarter valued at $2,064,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in Suncor Energy by 5.0% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 169,067 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 7,994 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. grew its position in Suncor Energy by 927.0% during the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 893,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,881,000 after buying an additional 806,868 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Suncor Energy by 1,087.9% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 44,344 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 40,611 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 6.4% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 41,653 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.98% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

