Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (TSE:SU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by ATB Capital

ATB Capital restated their outperform rating on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. ATB Capital currently has a C$27.50 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$22.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$19.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$31.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$27.69.

TSE:SU opened at C$21.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$33.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$20.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.33. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of C$14.02 and a 1-year high of C$42.13.

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C$0.29. The firm had revenue of C$6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.70 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 0.301084 EPS for the current year.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

