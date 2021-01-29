Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (TSE:SU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by ATB Capital

ATB Capital restated their outperform rating on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. ATB Capital currently has a C$27.50 price objective on the stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$22.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$19.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$31.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$27.69.
TSE:SU opened at C$21.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$33.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$20.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.33. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of C$14.02 and a 1-year high of C$42.13.
About Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO)
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
