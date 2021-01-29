Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (SU) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) to post earnings of C($0.15) per share for the quarter.

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C$0.29. The business had revenue of C$6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.70 billion.

Shares of TSE SU opened at C$21.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.33. The company has a market cap of C$33.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of C$14.02 and a 12 month high of C$41.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$22.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$20.26.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$31.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. CSFB increased their target price on Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$31.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$21.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$27.69.

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

