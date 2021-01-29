SUN Market Capitalization Reaches $43.50 Million (SUN)

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. SUN has a total market capitalization of $43.50 million and approximately $107.63 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SUN token can currently be purchased for $9.28 or 0.00027149 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SUN has traded 26.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00049504 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.81 or 0.00125286 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00066689 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.95 or 0.00263281 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00064507 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.12 or 0.00325227 BTC.

SUN Profile

SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,689,873 tokens. SUN’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f . The official website for SUN is sun.io/#/home

Buying and Selling SUN

SUN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

