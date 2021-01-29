Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $155.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SUI shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 900 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total value of $134,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,172,445. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the third quarter worth $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the third quarter worth $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 4,200.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the third quarter worth $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities stock traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $142.52. 5,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,789. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.53. Sun Communities has a 12-month low of $95.34 and a 12-month high of $173.98. The firm has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 90.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.23%.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

