Sumokoin 1-Day Volume Hits $27,634.00 (SUMO)

Sumokoin (CURRENCY:SUMO) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Sumokoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0375 or 0.00000111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Sumokoin has traded 16.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Sumokoin has a market cap of $1.03 million and $27,634.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $138.79 or 0.00409073 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 158.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000702 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000206 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sumokoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 34,270,024 coins and its circulating supply is 27,570,024 coins. Sumokoin’s official website is www.sumokoin.org . Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

