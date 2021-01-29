Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $515.03 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) will report sales of $515.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Summit Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $498.00 million to $538.80 million. Summit Materials reported sales of $506.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Materials will report full year sales of $2.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Summit Materials.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.10). Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $645.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.20 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Summit Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Summit Materials from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Summit Materials from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Summit Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.53.

In related news, insider Anne Lee Benedict sold 8,250 shares of Summit Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total value of $152,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,706.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph S. Cantie bought 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.66 per share, for a total transaction of $100,266.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,818.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUM. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Summit Materials by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,735,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,408,000 after acquiring an additional 50,440 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Summit Materials by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 19,123 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Summit Materials by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,254 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Summit Materials by 23.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 85,688 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 16,355 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 1.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,041,962 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,755,000 after buying an additional 9,817 shares during the last quarter.

Summit Materials stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.89. 8,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,467,226. Summit Materials has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $25.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.37.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

