Substratum (SUB) Reaches Market Capitalization of $698,985.98

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded 20% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded 19.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Substratum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $698,985.98 and approximately $5,422.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Substratum’s official website is substratum.net . The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Substratum Token Trading

Substratum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

