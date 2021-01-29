Stuart Walter Peltz Sells 350 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total value of $21,717.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Stuart Walter Peltz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

On Tuesday, January 5th, Stuart Walter Peltz sold 1,402 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.37, for a total value of $87,442.74.

On Wednesday, December 30th, Stuart Walter Peltz sold 285,718 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total value of $17,640,229.32.

On Monday, December 7th, Stuart Walter Peltz sold 348,417 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $21,253,437.00.

On Wednesday, November 4th, Stuart Walter Peltz sold 49,365 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $2,961,900.00.

On Monday, November 2nd, Stuart Walter Peltz sold 50,000 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total value of $2,683,000.00.

PTCT stock opened at $56.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.65. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.79 and a 1-year high of $70.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.22.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.07. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.10% and a negative net margin of 123.19%. The firm had revenue of $82.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTCT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,496,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,742,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,459,000 after acquiring an additional 73,730 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,567,000. Polar Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,338,000. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,720,000.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PTCT. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. PTC Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.08.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.