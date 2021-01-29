Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.80-9.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.12. Stryker also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 8.80-9.20 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Stryker from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $227.00.

SYK stock traded down $4.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $225.77. The stock had a trading volume of 20,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,024. The firm has a market cap of $84.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stryker has a 1-year low of $124.54 and a 1-year high of $247.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $239.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.55.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 30.51%.

In other Stryker news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $1,163,050.00. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $478,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,424,151.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,697 shares of company stock worth $4,168,737. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

