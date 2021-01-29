Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $26,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,125 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 92,213 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $22,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,754 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 4,706 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $232.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.00.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total value of $2,527,487.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $478,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,424,151.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,697 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,737. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded down $7.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $222.27. 35,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,154,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $124.54 and a 12 month high of $247.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $239.55 and a 200-day moving average of $216.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

