Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.92 Per Share

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Stryker in a research report issued on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Denhoy now forecasts that the medical technology company will post earnings of $1.92 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.93. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Stryker’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.64 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.00 EPS.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SYK. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Stryker from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Stryker in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.00.

NYSE SYK opened at $230.00 on Friday. Stryker has a 1-year low of $124.54 and a 1-year high of $247.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $239.55 and a 200-day moving average of $216.55. The firm has a market cap of $86.43 billion, a PE ratio of 49.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 30.51%.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total transaction of $2,527,487.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $478,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,151.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,697 shares of company stock worth $4,168,737 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 43.3% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter valued at $55,000. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

