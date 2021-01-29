Strs Ohio Reduces Stock Holdings in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 68.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 572,874 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.13% of Americold Realty Trust worth $9,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 154,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after acquiring an additional 7,861 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 7.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 2.7% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 206,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,370,000 after purchasing an additional 5,398 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 375.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 60,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 47,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,583,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,589,000 after purchasing an additional 56,049 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Americold Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

In related news, Director James R. Heistand acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.50 per share, for a total transaction of $335,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 57,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,913,319. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $167,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,826.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COLD opened at $34.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.84, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Americold Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $41.29.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). Americold Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 71.79%.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

